Government slashes grants for electric cars and vans again to ‘help more motorists’

The government has again slashed plug-in car and van grants and changed the eligibility criteria.

It means new electric car and van buyers using the Plug-in Car (PiCG) and Plug-in Van (PiVG) grants can now only save £1,500 and £2,500-£5,000 on list prices, respectively.

The move has been introduced to target ‘less expensive models’ and because of soaring demand in EVs said the government, but has been lampooned by car dealers.

Ministers have cut the £2,500 grant – which saved buyers 35 per cent on the price of an electric car – by £1,000 to £1,500 on cars costing less than £32,000.

That means only around 20 electric cars currently on sale will be eligible for the grant.

Meanwhile, for vans, buyers of larger vehicles (2-3.5 tonnes) will now save £5,000 rather the £6,000 previously on offer, and for smaller LCVs up to 2.5 tonnes, the grant has been reduced by £500 to £2,500. Both have a limit of 1,000 customers a year.

The government has also changed grants for motorbikes and mopeds, with a £500 and £150 savings, respectively.

The grants come into force 7am today, December 15, although as of 9.30am the government’s grants website still hadn’t been updated.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said the changes were part of a ‘re-focusing programme’ designed to ‘help more people’.

‘The market is charging ahead in the switch to electric vehicles,’ she said. ‘This, together with the increasing choice of new vehicles and growing demand from customers, means that we are re-focusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable vehicles and reducing grant rates to allow more people to benefit, and enable taxpayers’ money to go further.’

The government also announced new rules around charging points, mandating all new 7.1kW and above points, including rapid chargers, will have a minimum payment method such as contactless payment.

Drivers will also ‘be able to compare costs across networks which will be in a recognisable format similar to pence per litre for fuel and there will be new standards to ensure reliable charging for electric vehicle drivers’, the announcement said.

Harrison added: ‘We want as many people as possible to be able to make the switch to an electric vehicle, which is why we will also be introducing new rules to make it easier to find and pay at chargepoints.

This will ensure drivers have confidence in our charging infrastructure, as we look to reduce our carbon emissions, create green jobs and level up right across the UK.’

The changes to the grants come a year after the government slashed incentives from £3,000 to £2,500 and excluded cars costing £35,000 and more.

Today’s changes have been criticised by dealers.

One who wished to remain anonymous told Car Dealer: ‘Can they make this any harder for us?

‘It’s absolutely shocking they’ve done this. Yes, electric car sales are up but this is a kick in the teeth.’

What the industry says

Mixed messages

Once again the government is sending out mixed messages – it wants to promote environmentally-friendly transport, yet it is reducing the incentive to do so at a time when electric cars are still more expensive to buy and represent a minority in the new car market.

While subsidising wealthier private buyers and business fleets to electrify may be controversial at a time the nation’s finances are stretched, the rapidly-growing uptake among buyers to around 10 per cent of the market shows that the policy has been working, creating a wave of advocates and building the foundations of a strong used car market in time.

Manufacturers are working to ensure electric vehicles reach cost parity with their petrol and diesel counterparts, but this is still some years out. Until this happens, there should be adequate financial support to help those buyers on the fence to make the switch.

Jim Holder, editorial director, What Car?