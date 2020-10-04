With a third of Britain facing lockdown restrictions of some kind, coronavirus is still affecting everyday life in a massive way.

But what needs to be done if an employee tests positive for coronavirus?

And what can employers do if staff decide to holiday somewhere they know will mean they’ll have to self-isolate when they return to the UK?

The latest free edition of Car Dealer – redesigned to be even more digital user-friendly – has top advice for dealerships so they’re prepared for either eventuality.

What else do we have for you in the 64-page automotive goodness that’s issue 151 of Car Dealer?

It’s jam-packed with news, views, reviews and features – including a nostalgia-filled stroll down memory lane to when Auto Trader was a print publication.

Our top motoring journalists also give the lowdown on the Ferrari Roma, Porsche 911 Targa 4S, Audi e-tron Sportback, plus the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia.

And it’s all free!

