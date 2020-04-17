Groupe Renault UK has opened a Virtual Showroom for potential customers to get up close and personal with its vehicles while they’re stuck at home.

Experts on the Virtual Showroom platform at renault.co.uk and dacia.co.uk take them on a live walk round selected Renault and Dacia vehicles.

Dacias can be bought end to end fully online via the Dacia Buy Online system – including finance approval and home delivery once dealerships have reopened – while Renault and Dacia’s new Remote eSign portal lets the buyer complete and sign finance documents remotely. Home delivery will be free until June 30, meaning a £250 saving.

Actual examples of Renault’s All-New Clio, All-New Captur, Kadjar and New Zoe, as well as Dacia’s Sandero and Duster models, are used by the ‘gurus’, and any questions can be dealt with there and then, with all the cars’ features fully explained, too.

Not only that, but real-life ‘props’ such as golf clubs and pushchairs are on hand so customers can see how much fits in the boot of a particular car, while general items are used to show what can go into stowage areas.

The Renault and Dacia Virtual Showroom is open every day from midday to 8pm, and slots can be booked to avoid waiting in a queue.

The demonstrations take place at a dedicated site, and Groupe Renault UK said the staff involved went above and beyond the official requirements as regards hygiene, personal protection and social distancing.

Once the tour is completed, customers can then register their interest for more information or to be sent a brochure.

