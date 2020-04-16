Seat is giving UK customers virtual tours of cars from product experts’ driveways.

The Live Showcase service, which neatly gets round the problem of lockdown, puts potential customers in contact with a dedicated expert, where they can experience the vehicle they are interested in without having to leave their home.

Six Seat experts are currently providing bespoke live demonstrations of the brand’s full line-up of SUVs from their driveways, including the compact Arona, mid-sized Ateca and new Tarraco seven-seater.

Over the past week since the service went fully remote, the team have already handled more than 200 calls from the safety and security of their homes.

These tours would usually take place on site, but with showrooms shut following government advice to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the team have relocated the service to their homes.

Product experts use video technology, with 4G capability enabling them to connect with customers and live-stream their model of choice via a mobile, tablet or desktop device. It combines the traditional car-buying process with the online car-buying method, and is designed to be more convenient while giving customers a personalised service.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: ‘At Seat, we live by the mantra of “We not Me” and Live Showcase is a perfect example of how we’re adapting to ensure our customers remain supported and our team remain safe and well at home.’

It also lets existing customers ask questions about their current vehicle, as well as talk to prospective buyers who are considering buying a new Seat.

