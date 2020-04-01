Seat’s Martorell factory has switched from building the new Leon to manufacturing automated ventilators for local healthcare authorities in their battle against Covid-19.

Engineers designed 13 prototypes before the final design was settled upon, and the team is now testing the ventilators together with the local healthcare authority to get approval for mass production.

Nicolás Mora, from the production area of Seat Martorell, said: ‘The motivation of everyone participating in this project is that with our know-how we can mass-produce equipment that will save lives.’

The ventilators were designed with Protofy.XYZ and the Martorell factory will bring together 150 employees from different areas for the construction work.

Sergio Arreciado, who is part of Seat’s process engineering division, said: ‘Taking an assembly line that manufactures subframes and car parts and adapting it to make ventilators has been a lengthy, difficult job involving many areas of the company, and we managed to do it in the record time of one week.’

