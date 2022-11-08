Growing number of women in automotive industry hailed as Bristol Street Motors Derby Nissan appoints new branch manager

Bristol Street Motors boss Robert Forrester has hailed the growing number of women in the automotive industry, after the dealer group appointed a new branch manager at its Derby Nissan dealership.

The position has been filled by Vikki Brooks, who has risen through the ranks at the Vertu-owned outfit after joining as as an apprentice aged 18.

She takes up her new role having previously worked as a new and used business car manager and a new car sales manager.

Her time with the firm has also seen her undertake several of the group’s different training courses, including its leadership development programme.

The appointment is the latest move by Bristol Street Motors which sees an increased female presence in its management structure.

In September, Verity Hall was made general manager of the firm’s neighbouring Vauxhall and Peugeot sites in Sunderland.

Last year, Vertu also launched an ‘Enhanced Maternity Pay Scheme’ in a bid to make the industry more attractive to women.

Addressing her appointment, Brooks said: ‘I am pleased and proud to be leading the team at Bristol Street Motors Derby Nissan.

‘The support I have received from management and colleagues during my seven years has been fantastic. I am very grateful to work for a forward-thinking company that values its workforce.

‘Within Bristol Street Motors, there are so many opportunities and policies in place to ensure that all colleagues have the work-life balance they need. There’s also fantastic training and development courses available.

‘Although still male dominated, the industry is changing rapidly; to any woman who is interested in starting a career in the automotive industry, just go for it!’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘We are delighted to have Vikki as our newest branch manager.

‘It is great to see the growing number of women who want to build a career in the automotive industry, and Vikki has set a great example of what can be achieved, seizing opportunities, and making the most of the company’s support.

‘Vikki has worked hard to get to where she is, and I wish her the best of luck in putting her own stamp on the Derby dealership.’

The appointment was also welcomed by Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, who praised the brand’s ‘culture of diversity’.

He said: ‘People are the most valuable asset of our company so it’s great to celebrate Vikki’s appointment to her new role and we wish her every success in her career.

‘Nissan’s culture of diversity continues to attract talented people to careers all over the world, helping to drive innovation in automotive products and services that enrich people’s lives.

‘Together we can build a strong team that reflects our customers’ diverse needs and enables us to pursue long-term and sustainable future success.’