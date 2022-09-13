Bristol Street Motors appoints new general manager at Sunderland dealerships

Bristol Street Motors has appointed Verity Hall to be the new general manager of its neighbouring Vauxhall and Peugeot sites in Sunderland.

Hall has most recently been working as a franchise manager in Sunderland, having began her career as a sales executive at Bristol Street Motors Durham Vauxhall.

She replaces outgoing manager Jass Singh, who is retiring after several years in the post.

The new face brings a strong pedigree into her new role having been awarded the 2021 ‘Sales Manager of the Year’ title at the company’s CEO Awards.

Bosses at Bristol Street Motors hope the appointment will offer encouragement to other women seeking a career in the motor trade.

According to Deloitte’s Women in Automotive Industry report, women currently only represent 20 per cent of the automotive workforce, dropping below 10 per cent at executive level.

Bristol Street Motors has introduced a number of initiatives, to try and buck that trend, including enhanced maternity pay and a focus on career support for women.

Speaking about her new appointment, Hall said: ‘I have been working alongside the very experienced Jass Singh for several years, developing myself and my skills, which have allowed me to progress to General Manager.

‘It is going to be a big challenge and I have huge shoes to fill following Jass’s retirement, but the support I have received from my colleagues and senior managers has been amazing.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘We do not yet have enough women as general managers across the motor industry, but I’m pleased with the progress we are making within our own Group.

‘Verity is an example of the career path and leadership training we offer to all colleagues, and I am delighted that she has taken on this role. I wish her every success!’