GWM Ora to inspect condition of EV car batteries after crashes to cut waste

  • Chinese carmaker creates in-house programme for EV batteries
  • It will inspect and evaluate condition of batteries after a crash
  • Firm hopes to cut down on EV battery wastage

Time 7:11 am, April 13, 2024

Chinese carmaker GWM Ora has launched an in-house EV battery inspection and evaluation programme to support aftersales teams and third-party repairers in the UK.

The initiative involves the creation of a technical team to provide field-based assistance and offer manufacturer guidance on the status and repairability of EV batteries after a reported customer collision or accident.

As part of International Motors – which is also the name behind Isuzu and Subaru in the UK – GWM Ora say it’ll be able to take advantage of those brands’ networks and workshops to support the new battery assessment and refurbishment initiative.

GWM Ora says it hopes the programme will cut down on the ‘unnecessary’ wastage of EV batteries after very minor accidents.

Often these accidents just cause damage to the bodywork, leaving the car’s battery pack unharmed. However, sometimes battery packs are thrown away due to lack of technical information and perceived inability to repair batteries.

Toby Marshall, GWM Ora UK managing director, said: ‘Launching a new brand in the UK is no easy task, but for us it has been a little more straightforward as we sit within the International Motors infrastructure.

‘This means we benefit from the group’s parts stocking facilities, vehicle and parts logistics, and technical know-how as well as other essential resources.

‘Using that infrastructure, we’re taking further steps to provide even more support to our key stakeholders, such as this new battery initiative.’

GWM Ora passed the 1,000 sales mark of its Funky Cat/03 in the UK in January.

The electric hatchback has dropped its Funky Cat badging and is now simply called 03, ahead of a wider range of models arriving in the UK soon.

The 03, which comes in three trims and two battery sizes, is sold through a network of 18 dealers.

