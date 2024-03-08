Log in
Hartwell and Richardson car dealership groups sign up with GWM Ora

  • GWM Ora UK appoints two new dealership partners
  • Hartwell joins with two full sales and aftersales sites in Abingdon and Scunthorpe
  • Richardson opens with full sales and aftersales site in Driffield and test-drive centre in Bridlington
  • Manufacturer plans to appoint one new dealer partner a month on average in 2024
Time 11:40 am, March 8, 2024

GWM Ora has appointed the Hartwell and Richardson groups as dealership partners, with four locations going live.

Hartwell has two sales and aftersales sites in Abingdon and Scunthorpe, while Richardson Automotive has a showroom in Driffield and a test-drive centre in Bridlington.

They join a network of more than 30 GWM Ora customer service points in the UK comprising sales, aftersales and test-drive centres.

The brand said it was aiming to appoint at least one new retail partner a month on average this year to support the introduction of more Ora 03 variants, such as the recently launched Pro+ as well as the Ora 07 that is coming later this year.

GWM Ora managing director Toby Marshall said: ‘There’s no better way to demonstrate our innovative all-electric vehicles through trusted and well-established retail partners like Hartwell and Richardson.

‘They join a network of over 30 GWM Ora customer service points across the UK, which we plan to develop even further this year in line with our ambitious growth plans.’

Richardson Automotive is an independent, family-run automotive retail business in East Yorkshire that has been in operation for 105 years. It currently sells a variety of all-electric and hybrid commercial and passenger vehicles.

Managing director Toby Richardson said: ‘We are very excited to be partnering with GWM Ora, which we believe will complement our existing new car franchises.

GWM Ora Richardson Driffield from left Nick Fox,Toby Richardson, Alison O'Connor and Stuart Clark

From left: Aftersales manager Nick Fox, MD Toby Richardson, group accountant Alison O’Connor and sales manager Stuart Clark at Richardson’s Driffield site

‘Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and we look forward to welcoming customers past and present to the latest brand in our portfolio.’

Hartwell Group has been in operation for more than 100 years and is a leading EV and automotive specialist in the retail sector across 11 sites in the UK.

Mark Knapton, the MD of Hartwell, said: ‘We are delighted to have been appointed to represent GWM Ora at our sites in Abingdon and Scunthorpe.

‘The introduction of GWM Ora’s range into the UK is very exciting as they offer high-quality vehicles that represent great value, and we believe they will be attractive to customers who may never have considered a fully electric vehicle previously.’

Pictured at top are the Hartwell Scunthorpe team

