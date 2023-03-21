Have your say over ‘dangerous’ MOT test proposal before it’s too late, garages are urged

Garages are being urged to help try to stop ‘dangerous’ proposals over the MOT test as the consultation deadline looms.

The Department for Transport (DfT) wants to extend the MOT test introduction from three years to four, but the Independent Garage Association (IGA) fears that’ll cause safety problems and cost motorists more in the long run.

A consultation on the proposals had been due to end on March 1 but the DfT extended it last month to March 22.

Now the IGA is reminding the industry about the deadline and urging it to have its say before it’s too late.

Chief executive Stuart James said: ‘As the voice of the independent garage sector, we are asking the government to very carefully consider any changes to the MOT introduction year.

‘Based on the research and member feedback compiled when writing our consultation response, it is clear that any changes made will impact road safety far more than the government anticipates.

‘Not only would extending the period of a vehicle’s first MOT be detrimental to road safety, it is our belief that it will cost consumers more money long-term.

‘This includes increased repair costs due to defects taking longer to be picked up, all costs associated with accidents, rising insurance premiums, and additional MOT and repair costs for second owners of cars between three and four years old.’

He added: ‘It is important that the MOT test is updated to incorporate new vehicle types and technologies to ensure that vehicles’ structures, components and systems operate to a set minimum standard.

‘However, road safety must also be taken into account here, so the period of time a vehicle can be used before its first MOT should remain unchanged while any changes to the scheme are rolled out, tested and analysed.

‘There is still time to respond to the consultation, so we strongly encourage garages to share their views on the future of the MOT system before 11.45pm on Wednesday, March 22, as well as signing and sharing the automotive trade bodies’ petition to stop the DfT’s dangerous 4-1-1 MOT proposal.’

The petition can be found via this link. Responses to the proposals can be made online via this link.