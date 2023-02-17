Ministers extend consultation period for controversial MoT plans

Ministers have extended the consultation period to discuss controversial plans to change the MoT test.

The consultation period was due to last for six weeks from January 18 to March 1, but industry groups expressed concern this was too short.

The Department of Transport (DfT) has now said the window will close on March 22.

A summary of responses will then be published within three months after the closing date.

The Independent Garages Association said it was ‘delighted’ that its concerns ‘had been listened to’.

Chief executive Stuart James commented: ‘After seeing the incredible support for our campaign, and meeting with the DfT and DVSA in conjunction with the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA), I am delighted that our collective concerns have been listened to.

‘The initial six-week consultation period was far too short to thoroughly consider the impact that the many complex topics covered within could have on road safety.

‘Allowing a further four weeks to the consultation period will enable stakeholders time to appropriately consider and respond to the extensive detail contained within the consultation documents.’

However, James reiterated the concerns the motor garage industry has over the proposed change.

‘While this is good news, we will not relax our efforts to ensure that public are protected from the proposed move to a 4-1-1 MOT frequency, and will continue to work with the DfT throughout the consultation period and beyond.

‘I encourage everyone to respond to the MOT consultation with their views, and sign the automotive trade bodies’ petition to stop the 4-1-1 MOT.’

The DfT wants to extend the current timeframe for a new car, motorbike or van to have its first MoT from three years to four.

It says the change would save motorists money and can be brought in because of ‘major’ developments in car safety since the MoT was introduced in 1960.

However, the IGA and other groups including the AA have opposed the move on grounds of safety.

