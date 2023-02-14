Controversial MoT delay could see 225,000 dangerous cars on UK roads

Delaying MoTs could mean 225,000 dangerous cars on UK roads, it has been warned.

Ministers could give the green light to controversial plans delaying when new cars, motorbikes and vans have their first MoT.

Currently a vehicle is required to have its first MoT three years from the date of its first registration, but this could be extended to four years.

The Department of Transport (DfT) says the change would save motorists money and can be brought in because of ‘major’ developments in car safety since the MoT was introduced in 1960.

The move has drawn heavy criticism from motoring groups who argue that some 14 per cent of cars fail their MoT under the current rules.

Extending the timeframe for when a new vehicle needs its first MoT will see around 225,000 potentially being in a dangerous condition.

Quoted in The Times, Graham Stapleton, the chief executive of Halfords, said: ‘The government is right to look at ways to save motorists money but that cannot come at the expense of safety.

‘There are other steps they could take, such as extending the 5p a litre cut on fuel duty.

‘Many of the issues spotted at the first MoT are easy and inexpensive to fix but if left to fester they could turn into an expensive repair, meaning it could be a false economy for many motorists.’

Edmund King, the president of the AA, said: “With one in ten cars failing their first MoT, we strongly discourage the government from extending a car’s first MoT to the fourth anniversary due to road safety concerns.

‘The MoT plays a vital role in ensuring that vehicles on our roads are safe and well-maintained and, while not a formal recommendation, we totally oppose any change from an annual MoT.’

Trade bodies have also express concern, with the Independent Garage Association (IGA) and Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) recently conducing a meeting with the DfT) and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) over the proposed changes.

During the meeting, the DfT was asked why such a large and complex consultation covering 27 areas within the MOT test was published with only a six-week response period.

When asked how they planned to proceed with so many areas under review at once, the DfT revealed there would be further consultations based on the initial information and responses provided, and that no immediate decisions were likely.

Stuart James, IGA chief executive, said: ‘We appreciate the DfT being open about many of the questions raised and understand that cost implications for consumers and advances in vehicle technology are the main drivers behind this consultation.

‘However, the UK’s roads are amongst the safest in the world, and we would like to believe that the government would not make decisions that would cause any increase in road casualties.

‘We believe it may have been more appropriate to break the consultation down into smaller subject areas to ensure that road safety will not be impacted by any of the many changes being considered.

‘We will be working non-stop to ensure that road safety and the public are protected as the consultation progresses.’

The DfT’s consolation will run until March 1.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.