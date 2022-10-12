WMS – Highly commended Warranty Provider of the Year 2022

Looking after your customers once they’ve bought a car from you is imperative for customer retention – and a good warranty provider can help with that.

As a highly commended firm, WMS offers dealers a sterling service and importantly looks after their customers as one of their own.

Despite increased competition from across the industry, the firm has continued to grow and open new dealer accounts throughout the last year.

Its strong account management team has also ensured an impressive retention rate from existing customers which has allowed WMS to remain at the forefront of the warranty provider market.

Reacting to the news that the firm had been highly commended, Neil Monks, sales & customer services director, told Car Dealer: ‘We are thrilled to be recognised as a highly commended supplier to our industry and are delighted that so many dealers took the time to vote for us – we are very grateful to those that did.

‘We feel privileged to be part of the Car Dealer recognition system and honoured that dealers recognise the strengths we bring to the warranty sector.

‘This is a great endorsement of our strategy to grow our business without compromising the quality of our products or service, but it also helps boost morale and both stakeholder and customer confidence.

‘It gives us a great opportunity to thank our colleagues for all the hard work they put in to keep our customers highly satisfied.’

As the outfit is now setting off on an ambitious growth plan which will see it double in size over the next three years.

Parent company, Opteven, has shown strong belief in the WMS team and is now investing heavily in its future.

Monks added: ‘We have got ambitious plans to double the size of our business over the next three years and thanks to the investment of our parent company, Opteven, we will be developing some great new products and propositions.

‘We are optimistic that the future is going to bring much success and growth to our industry.’