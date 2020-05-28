Car dealers need to ensure they display a Covid-19 Secure health and safety certificate when they reopen on Monday.

After carrying out a risk assessment, which must be documented, dealers need to download a certificate from the HSE website which must then be displayed in the showroom.

Online guidance on the HSE website explains what risks dealers need to think about, who should be going to work and gives tips on maintaining social distancing in the workplace.

The advice also outlines how dealers should clean their showrooms, how customers and staff should be managed and what to do about contractors.

It also gives advice on PPE, which includes: ‘Workplaces should not encourage the precautionary use of extra PPE to protect against Covid-19 outside clinical settings or when responding to a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19.

‘Unless you are in a situation where the risk of Covid-19 transmission is very high, your risk assessment should reflect the fact that the role of PPE in providing additional protection is extremely limited.’

Getting ready for Monday’s opening , full guest safety video being shot to provide a safe and secure retail experience for all our guests – welcome back #staysafe @GRANGEMOTORS @MotorParks pic.twitter.com/ReEgwU6MAm — Ian Godbold (@Godders99) May 28, 2020

It says face coverings have a ‘marginal benefit’ and highlights this is more about protecting others, not yourself.

The advice also suggests shift patterns are put in place and gives advice on inbound and outbound goods.

The detailed HSE information can be found here.

The HSE Covid-19 Secure certificate can be downloaded here.

Car Dealer Magazine has produced a detailed guide on some of the steps car dealers should take ahead of reopening on Monday here:

Guide: How car dealerships can safely reopen on June 1 following the latest guidelines