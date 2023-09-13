Hedin shakes up its UK leadership team following acquisition of Stephen James Group

Hedin has announced a shake-up to its UK leadership team following the completion of its deal to buy Stephen James Group.

Car Dealer reported last month that the Swedish outfit had sealed its takeover of the UK dealer group for an undisclosed fee.

Following the completion of the deal, two key members of the Stephen James board have been appointed to leadership positions within Hedin.

First up, Richard Ennis, managing director of Stephen James Group BMW and Mini, takes up the new title of Hedin UK’s CEO.

He will oversee overall leadership and take on management responsibility for all of the outfit’s current retail activities.

Bosses say work is already underway to find his replacement, heading up BMW within the Stephen James Group.

He will be joined in this work by Stephen James’ former finance director, Peter Williams, who becomes Hedin UK’s chief finance officer.

Elsewhere, the Mercedes-Benz business in Hedin Automotive London will continue to be led by managing director Stephen Trowell.

Commenting on his new position, Richard Ennis said: ‘I am very proud and privileged to lead the UK retail operation for Hedin Mobility Group and can’t wait to get to started.

‘I have been so impressed with Anders Hedin and his team. It is clear that we share the same philosophy on how to make a business brilliant and we will continue to invest heavily into the employee and customer experience that will set us apart from the competition.

‘Hedin UK now represents two of the most exciting, premium automotive brands in the world with Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and our vision is to build the very best UK automotive business.’

Following the recent takeover, Hedin has responsibility for Stephen James Group’s 400 employees and five dealerships in Enfield, Woolwich, Bromley, Ruxley and Blackheath.

Hedin now represents BMW, Mini, Mercedes-Benz and Smart in the UK with a total of 14 sales points and nine workshops within the Greater London Area.

The news follows Hedin’s purchase of four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in London in May plus its announcement last month that it was looking to raise some £110m for future acquisitions.