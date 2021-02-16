Hendy Group has added Lotus to its Hampshire and Devon operations on top of its existing one in Dorset.

The locations of the dealerships have yet to be settled but in the meantime chief executive Paul Hendy said: ‘While this year has been challenging for the whole automotive sector, we remain committed to building on our strong base.

‘We are delighted to be adding these additional Lotus dealerships to our portfolio.

‘Our Dorset operation is an important part of our Performance Division and we will be looking to repeat this success in Hampshire and in Devon, where we already have successful dealerships.’

Both centres will be selling new and used Lotuses as well as having a complete service and support offering for the performance car.

Hendy added: ‘Lotus is a tremendously exciting manufacturer to be involved with and we are looking forward to working with this iconic British company across the south and south-west.

‘It’s great to be providing the Hendy premium service to more Lotus customers than ever before.

‘The new dealerships are being launched at a really exciting time for Lotus.

‘The Evora, Elise and Exige ranges are iconic performance cars and we’re all eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the Type 131 and production of the Evija – the world’s first British all-electric hypercar.

‘We’re thrilled to be part of a company with such a bright future.’

Geoff Dowding, executive director for sales and aftersales at Lotus, said: ‘We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Hendy in the south and south-west.

‘Growing our retail network with the right partners is an important step as we transform the Lotus business and brand.’

Hendy Group currently has 65 locations with 24 franchises, including performance, premium and sports car brands.