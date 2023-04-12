Hendy Group expansion sees Moke moved to Southampton from Poole

The much-loved ‘Mini’ Moke car will now be sold out of Southampton following a reshuffle by dealer group Hendy.

The outfit has previously based the Moke brand in Poole, Dorset but it will now move around 40 miles along the south coast.

The decision has been made following the expansion of Hendy’s Performance Division, of which Moke is a key part.

Harry Pearson, head of brand for Hendy Performance, said the move would allow Moke to be brought more into the heart of things.

‘Hendy Performance is a key area of growth for the group this year and having Moke in our Southampton centre gives our customers and potential buyers easy access to the Moke range,’ he said.

‘Southampton offers the perfect location for customers along the south coast while our Moke representation in Exeter caters for the south west market.

‘The move will also see us welcome a dedicated sales manager to the Moke brand, with the appointment of Steve French who will bring the luxury brand to life for all of our customers.’

The Mini Moke – revived from the 1960s – is now taking centre stage at the new showroom and is proving a huge success with customers.

Hendy are the sole retailer to sell the car in the UK and boss Paul Hendy says it is the perfect car to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Speaking to the Car Dealer Podcast last year, he said: ‘Everybody who drives one and everybody who goes in one, cannot for whatever reason, stop smiling.

‘It’s a bit of fun. It takes you back in time a little bit and they’re just a joy to behold.

‘We do extremely well with it. It’s relatively modest numbers of course but it’s quite nice to do something that’s just a little different.

Of course [they are popular] down here on the sunny south coast but we are selling them all over the country to people who want them for caravan parks to take customers around and to people who just want to drive around in them at the weekends.

‘It has been great.’

You can listen to the full podcast below: