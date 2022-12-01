Hendy opens Maserati showroom at Performance Centre in Poole

Hendy Group has opened a showroom in Poole for the luxury brand Maserati.

Based at Hendy’s Performance Centre in West Quay Road, it will showcase the full range of the luxury Italian brand as well as offer servicing for the cars.

Hendy CEO Paul Hendy, pictured, said: ‘Maserati is synonymous with unique design, innovation, performance and passion, and we look forward to being part of the brand’s future in the UK.

‘This is an extremely exciting time to be adding Maserati to the Hendy portfolio, as 2023 will see a huge influx of new models and the brand is heading towards a full electrified range by 2030.’

Maserati North Europe general manager Peter Charters added: ‘We’re delighted to be working with the Hendy team as our brand continues to grow in the UK.

‘They’ve consistently shown to us how committed they are to driving success and delivering luxury levels of sales and service care, which is paramount to a luxury brand like ours.

‘We’re delighted to be able to now serve current and prospective Maserati owners in the south and south-west, and look forward to a very successful partnership in the years ahead.’

Hendy added that it would be investing in the showroom to bring it in line with Maserati’s new retail store concept.

The dealership group now has franchises for 21 brands across 65 sites.