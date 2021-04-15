Dealer group Hendy has announced it will be hosting a free car show at Thruxton race circuit in August.

Hendy Performance is the group’s specialist arm, offering sales and servicing of classics and performance models.

The new event is the next stage of this, and on August 8 they will be inviting customers and car fans to join them for this free event.

There will be a mixture of heritage, modified and the latest performance cars from a variety of manufacturers on display, as well as special guests and live music.

Cars already confirmed include the only Nissan 350z Nismo in the UK, a Skoda Bonneville, the very latest models from Lotus, Moke and Toyota.

Hendy Performance manager John Haylett said ‘We’re thrilled we can finally confirm details of the Hendy Performance Open Day which will be held on Sunday August 8th.

‘This is set to be a mini motor show with cars of all eras and a great day out for performance car owners and enthusiasts.’

He added: ‘Our open days are always extremely popular and we are thrilled that by joining forces with Thruxton Race Circuit we can make it happen this year.

‘The location means we can welcome car owners and enthusiasts in a safe, controlled environment.’