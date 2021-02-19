Henrys Cars in Glasgow has been named Skoda’s top UK retailer.

The family-run business took the top gong for 2020 at the virtual ceremony, having previously won the 2019 marketing award and 2018 aftersales category.

In second place was West End Garage of Edinburgh, while Simpsons Skoda in Great Yarmouth came third.

There were 10 categories in all, with all 128 dealers in the network were rewarded in some way, thanks to each one being named a winner in the People Excellence category because of innovating and being quick to adapt to remote-working and supporting customers during the pandemic.

Retailer of the Year is awarded based on outstanding performance throughout the year and takes into account factors such as sales, aftersales and customer satisfaction.

John French, head of sales operations at Skoda UK, said: ‘The last year has been tough to say the least, and I want to extend my thanks and applaud all our retailers for their ongoing commitment and resilience throughout the past 12 months.

‘Despite challenges for the business and the automotive industry as a whole, Skoda UK achieved a record market share in 2020, which is testament to the strength of our retail partners.’

Henrys, which came third last year in the Retailer of the Year category, was established in 1927.

The winners in the other categories for the 2020 awards were as follows:

Customer Experience: Fred Rees Garages Ltd (South Wales)

Digital Experience: Meadens Skoda (New Forest)

Service & Parts: Simpsons Skoda (Great Yarmouth)

Sales: West End Garage (Edinburgh)

Most Improved Retailer: Marshall Skoda (Northampton)

Used Vehicle Sales: Marshall Skoda (Leicester)

Finance: Murray Skoda (Plymouth)

Fleet Sales: Pulman Skoda (Durham)

