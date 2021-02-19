Skoda is offering zero per cent interest finance on all its models – with a £1,000 deposit contribution on some of them as well.

The Virtual Event initiative is available via its Solutions PCP deal lasting 18, 24 or 36 month apart from on SE Technology, iV and vRS trims.

In addition, the Fabia, Scala, Octavia, pictured, and Superb are available with a £1,000 deposit contribution.

The PCP offer applies to all Skoda’s SUVs, while people wanting the Kamiq get a £750 deposit contribution.

Customers must pay at least a 10 per cent deposit to take advantage of the deal.

A discounted service plan is also being offered for the first two services, costing £159 on all models bar the Fabia, whose plan costs £99.

Various digital products let potential customers look at the vehicles without having to visit the showroom, to help keep buying Covid-secure.

Dealers can also use video cameras to give live tours of vehicles and create presentations, as well as carrying out the purchase and handover details remotely.

Cars bought this way can be collected from a service department or outside the dealership at an allotted time. They can also be delivered.

Vehicles have to be ordered by February 28 and delivered or collected by April 30 to qualify for the deal.