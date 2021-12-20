Log in
News

Hereford SsangYong helps Father Christmas on his way to bring festive cheer to youngsters

  • Dealership lends Musso 4×4 to Lions Club to keep tradition alive
  • Reindeer are given a rest as pick-up takes the strain of Santa’s sleigh
  • Tour of area began in November and will continue until December 23

Time 1 min ago

Hereford SsangYong is helping Santa on his travels to see as many children as he can over the festive period.

The family-run dealership and the Hereford Lions Club have been using a Musso 4×4 pick-up to ensure Father Christmas has a safe journey in the city and surrounding villages.

The modern-day sleigh began its tour in November, covering Moreton-on-Lugg, Marden and Sutton St Nicholas, and will continues until December 23, when Santa will have to turn his attention to delivering presents worldwide.

Hereford SsangYong, which is run by father-and-daughter duo Dave and Sam Peachey, has supported the Lions Club for the past six years.

Dave Peachey, owner and dealer principal, said: ‘Seeing Santa around the city is a lovely tradition and we’re glad to be part of it.

‘Obviously, Father Christmas usually gets around with his reindeer, but it’s nice to give them a rest in the run-up to Christmas and the 4×4 Musso is the perfect vehicle for the wintry conditions.’

A Hereford Lions Club spokesperson said: ‘Thousands of children enjoy seeing Santa and telling him what they want for Christmas.

‘As such, we are grateful for the support of Hereford SsangYong and the loan of such a perfect vehicle to tow the sleigh and help keep alive such a wonderful festive tradition.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

