Hereford SsangYong helps Father Christmas on his way to bring festive cheer to youngsters

Hereford SsangYong is helping Santa on his travels to see as many children as he can over the festive period.

The family-run dealership and the Hereford Lions Club have been using a Musso 4×4 pick-up to ensure Father Christmas has a safe journey in the city and surrounding villages.

The modern-day sleigh began its tour in November, covering Moreton-on-Lugg, Marden and Sutton St Nicholas, and will continues until December 23, when Santa will have to turn his attention to delivering presents worldwide.

Hereford SsangYong, which is run by father-and-daughter duo Dave and Sam Peachey, has supported the Lions Club for the past six years.

Dave Peachey, owner and dealer principal, said: ‘Seeing Santa around the city is a lovely tradition and we’re glad to be part of it.

‘Obviously, Father Christmas usually gets around with his reindeer, but it’s nice to give them a rest in the run-up to Christmas and the 4×4 Musso is the perfect vehicle for the wintry conditions.’

A Hereford Lions Club spokesperson said: ‘Thousands of children enjoy seeing Santa and telling him what they want for Christmas.

‘As such, we are grateful for the support of Hereford SsangYong and the loan of such a perfect vehicle to tow the sleigh and help keep alive such a wonderful festive tradition.’