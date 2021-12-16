SsangYong dealer Normandy Garage celebrates 55 years in business

Family-run dealer Normandy Garage is celebrating 55 years of trading.

The business, located on Guildford Road in Guildford, Surrey, holds a new and used car franchise for SsangYong, as well as operating as a specialist repairer for Mitsubishi and Hyundai.

It began trading in 1966 and has sold various marques through the decades.

It was one of Hyundai’s first dealers in the UK and expanded in April this year by acquiring a SsangYong franchise.

It is still owned and managed by the Richards family, with several members of the family currently working for the company with a 15-strong team.

John Richards, managing director at Normandy Garage and co-owner, said: ‘The whole team at Normandy are extremely proud to have reached this incredible milestone in the businesses history.

‘Normandy’s success can be attributed to several key factors: expert staff, loyal local customers and premium range of vehicles.

‘Our long standing success is a testament to our honest approach, extensive product knowledge and high level of personal customer service. We pride ourselves on being the South East’s premier dealer.’

Co-owner Joan Edwards added: ‘Normandy may be 55 years old, but we always move with the times.

‘We are looking forward to the future and welcoming normality and our customers back into our showroom.

‘Whilst this last year has been the most challenging in our times, we have worked hard to make sure we have stock available and we are able to continue to provide excellent service, in a safe environment.’