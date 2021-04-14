SsangYong Motors is expanding its UK dealer network with the appointment of a new showroom in Surrey.

Normandy Garage in Guildford has added the South Korean brand to its existing Mitsubishi and Hyundai repairer operations, and is looking forward to increasing its sales and reach in the county.

John Richards, managing director at Normandy Garage, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with SsangYong Motors UK.

‘We are looking forward to promoting the franchise, increasing sales and continuing strong aftersales support in our area.’

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Normandy Garage to our rapidly expanding dealer network.

‘I am confident that Normandy Garage will achieve great things from the partnership, and we look forward to working with them.’

The latest appointment follows on from a handful of new dealers joining SsangYong UK’s network last year, including Grays of Holbeach, Red Rose in Kingstanding and Shrewsbury-based Hawkins Motors.

Normandy Garage joins the firm’s network with a long history in the motor trade. The family-owned business first began trading in 1966, and is one of the oldest Hyundai service specialists in the UK having held the status since 1982.