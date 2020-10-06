The Red Rose dealership in Kingstanding has joined SsangYong’s UK network.

The north Birmingham showroom has traded as Red Rose Mitsubishi since moving to the site in March 2012 from Tamworth, where it had been a Hyundai dealer for more than 20 years.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Red Rose SsangYong to our ever-growing dealer network.

‘I am confident that Red Rose will achieve great things from the partnership and look forward to working with them.’

Bill and Gillian Hamer set up the Red Rose business in 1991, and Gillian, who is dealer principal at Red Rose SsangYong, said: ‘We are excited to be working with SsangYong Motors UK.

‘We’re looking forward to promoting the franchise further, increasing sales and providing strong aftersales support in our area.’

