‘Unlawful’ car dealer allowed to remain after council overrules local opposition

A car dealership branded as ‘unlawful’ by some locals has been granted retrospective planning permission, allowing it to remain trading.

Globe Automotive Ltd, which opened in a former office building in Stourbridge earlier this year, has been told it can stay.

The site was opened early in 2024 by 24-year-old Imran Ahmad, who previously worked for lead generation company, Lasting Sales.

The retrospective planning permission was granted to allow the company to continue trading from the Stambermill Works site after opening without consent in May.

Carl Mellor, head of planning at Dudley Council, gave permission for the business to remain at the location after being told there would be just one full-time member of staff on site, and that the business would only operate 10am-6pm on weekdays, and 11am-5pm at weekends.

A report by planning officer Bethany Shinton said the cars would be stored in a gated pound which had previously been used for car parking.

‘The site has historically being used as a car park and has been in operation as a car sales facility unlawfully since May 2024; the proposed application would seek to regularise this,’ said her report.

Mr Mellor stated: ‘In dealing with this application, the planning authority has worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner, seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with the application, by seeking to help the applicant resolve technical detail issues where required.

‘The development would improve the economic, social and environmental concerns of the area and thereby being in accordance with national planning policy.’