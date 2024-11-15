Log in

Batchelors of Ripon becomes authorised service centre for Renault and Dacia

  • Batchelors Motor Group launches Renault and Dacia service centre at Ripon site
  • Bosses say move ‘allows us to better serve our community’
  • Firm previously bought its only other Renault and Dacia site in 2022

Time 8:40 am, November 15, 2024

Dealer group Batchelors of Ripon has strengthened its relationship with Renault and Dacia after agreeing a deal to become an authorised service centre for the brands.

Operating from its North Yorkshire site, bosses say the new offering brings ‘significant new service capabilities to the Ripon area’.

It joins the group’s existing Renault and Dacia operation, which it has run since acquiring Kineholme Otley Renault and Dacia in 2022.

Directors say the latest development is an ‘exciting addition to the Batchelor’s group’ which allows it to ‘better serve our community’.

Antony Denton, general manager of Batchelors of Ripon said: ‘We are proud to join the Renault and Dacia network as an authorised service centre.

‘This partnership allows us to better serve our community with approved parts, advanced diagnostics, and a full range of maintenance options for these two iconic brands.

‘The addition of the Megane E-Tech and Dacia Spring highlights that Renault and Dacia are committed to offering sustainable, quality vehicles for every type of driver, and we’re excited to provide our customers with trusted expertise and 5 star service.’

As part of the new agreement, Batchelors will now benefit from manufacturer-trained technicians and genuine parts, giving Ripon drivers peace of mind knowing their vehicles are in the best hands.

The firm previously won our Used Car Online Sales Experience prize at the 2020 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

Aside from Renault and Dacia, the group also holds franchise deals with Suzuki, Nissan, Omoda and Jaecoo.

