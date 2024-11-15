Batchelors of Ripon becomes authorised service centre for Renault and Dacia

Dealer group Batchelors of Ripon has strengthened its relationship with Renault and Dacia after agreeing a deal to become an authorised service centre for the brands.

Operating from its North Yorkshire site, bosses say the new offering brings ‘significant new service capabilities to the Ripon area’.

It joins the group’s existing Renault and Dacia operation, which it has run since acquiring Kineholme Otley Renault and Dacia in 2022.

Directors say the latest development is an ‘exciting addition to the Batchelor’s group’ which allows it to ‘better serve our community’.