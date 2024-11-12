Log in
Illegal ‘chop shop’ broken up as police arrest man on suspicion of theft and dealing stolen goods

  • Police arrest alleged criminal car dealer after uncovering illegal ‘chop shop’
  • Officers found four stolen cars and multiple parts at site in Snetterton
  • Premises took Norfolk Constabulary five days to dismantle

Time 10:39 am, November 12, 2024

A dodgy car dealer has been arrested after police uncovered an illegal ‘chop shop’ selling stolen vehicles and parts.

Police officers were made aware of suspicious activity being made at Snetterton Business Park in Norfolk on October 31 and a search of the site revealed four stolen vehicles, which were being broken up for parts. 

It took Norfolk Constabulary a total of five days to dismantle the site and inquiries are now ongoing.

As part of their work, officers are making attempts to ensure that the vehicles – all of which were stolen from the London area – are safely returned to their owners.

The investigation also saw a property in Norwich raided on November 1, with a man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of theft, dealing with stolen goods and possession of class B or C drugs. 

The man was taken to Wymondham police station before being released on bail until January.

A ‘chop shop’ is an operation which sees a number of vehicles  stolen and then dismantled, with their parts being sold on for profit. In some cases the parts are also used to repair other stolen cars, which are then sold on illegally.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “It is believed the premises was being used as a “chop shop” – where vehicles are illegally dismantled or “chopped up” for parts and sold on for a profit.

‘Officers have spent five days dismantling the site and inquiries are now under way to ensure the safe return of the vehicles, which were stolen in London, to their owners.’

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary directly or get in touch with Crimestoppers.

Story by Cameron Richards

