Out now: Our 200th issue of Car Dealer PLUS Road Test of the Year 2024

The latest edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s a special issue!

The November magazine is our 200th issue – that’s right, 200 issues of Car Dealer since it began in 2008! And this special mag is packed with usual content plus our Road Test of the Year feature makes a return.

Reaching the 200th issue mark is a real landmark for the whole team at Car Dealer. While the magazine is no longer printed, it still forms a huge part of what we do at Car Dealer.

Whether it’s with the magazine, our website, podcasts, our live events, awards, Car Dealer Live or our videos, everyday we aim to bring you the very best automotive and motor trade content.

You can read the magazine at the bottom of this post, but here’s a taste of what’s inside…

Road Test of the Year

Our special celebration of the best cars on sale returns in 2024. Road Test of the Year has been a very special element of Car Dealer since the magazine began. For 2024, the selection of cars was both mouth-watering and interesting in terms of technology and performance.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott has begun publishing a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Star road test

Not often do you get the chance to test a brand new car with a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, but you can always rely on Ferrari. James Baggott has been behind the wheel of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri – read what he thinks the Italian firm’s latest GT car.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest finance news, this month’s must-have gadgets, and news of our long-term test cars.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 200 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.

Want daily breaking news updates? Then join our WhatsApp group to get them sent straight to your phone. Email us via the website here to get a link to join.