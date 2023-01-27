Here’s how Sentience Automotive Solutions improved a client’s profitability by more than £100,000

Sentience Automotive Solutions is an IMI-approved centre that improves the profitability of motor dealers through the development of their people and processes.

Here, it describes how it helped one of its clients improve its profitability by a staggering £100,000!

The inquiry

We partnered with a used car supermarket to develop its understanding of the modern-day customer, their behaviour and how to maximise the profit opportunity within each sale.

Following a one-day dealer health check, we were invited back to roll out the Sentience IP3 programme, in turn exponentially improving its profitability through the development of its people and processes.

We designed a bespoke programme to ensure the used car supermarket was in the best position possible to achieve and outperform its annual budget expectation.

The optimisation of lead generation, conversion rates and margins were imperative to the future success of the business and across our clientele of independent and franchised dealer sites.

One thing that was clear was that it had a wealth of data to draw from, and with our help, it was able to drill down and interpret the data from a different viewpoint and attain vast levels of success extremely quickly.

Identified development opportunities

Senior consultant Neil Egan visited the used car supermarket site and worked with its real-time numbers to identify the following key development opportunities within the business:

Inquiry generation, management and accurate recording structure

Social media review and recommendation

Key marketing activities and advised channels

Blueprint the customer journey

Retail part-exchange generation

Compliant value-added product qualification

Gold & Platinum VAP packs

Deal stack and presentation coaching

Upskill of objection handling, closing techniques and follow-up process and schedule

Advertised administration fee

Personalised video response to inquiry

The results

With our consultancy services, our client generated a year-on-year increase of £104,556 net profit.

We exposed the pain points and demonstrated how the business could exploit every profit opportunity to maximise the total margin available.

