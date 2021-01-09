Heycar has extended its free delivery offer on all vehicles until the end of February.

It said it was taking the action in response to the new nationwide lockdown.

Dealerships have had to close their showrooms and return to offering click-and-collect and delivery only in England, Scotland and Wales, with just deliveries in Northern Ireland.

Heycar will reimburse the dealer’s cost of a fulfilled delivery request by a customer, having brought in free deliveries in early November.

It said this support had become essential to maintain sales.

Karen Hilton, chief commercial officer, said: ‘A new UK-wide lockdown was not the start to the year any of us wanted, but we are keeping leads flowing to dealers in this crucial period.

‘We are keen to provide some certainty to our dealers for the foreseeable future to help them to trade more confidently during this new lockdown.

‘Free delivery is a vital part of this, giving customers peace of mind, and it’s been a big success with dealers and customers.

‘The knowledge dealers have gained about operating online and nurturing their leads means they are in a strong position to start this year, despite lockdown.’

She added: ‘We will do all we can to help them sell cars.

‘As well as supporting with free delivery and a money-back guarantee, we’re talking to our dealer partners daily to see how we can best support them now and in future, and will continue to be quick to respond to their changing needs.’