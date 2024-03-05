Log in
Heycar partners with leading podcasts to help drive sales for car dealers

  • Heycar is sponsoring three of the UK’s leading podcasts
  • They have more than 1.3m downloads a month combined
  • Captive audience has been identified to increase reach
  • Aim is to bolster brand awareness and help car dealers sell more vehicles
Time 4:07 pm, March 5, 2024

Heycar has hooked up with three of the UK’s most popular podcasts in a move that it says will drive visibility for its dealers’ vehicles.

The automotive marketplace has struck partnership deals with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Where There’s a Will There’s a Wake, plus Kermode and Mayo’s Take.

The trio have more than 1.3m monthly downloads combined and the initiative, which also aims to reinforce Heycar’s brand awareness, follows its ongoing TV partnerships with Sky Cinema Premiere and Sky Comedy.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby is the world’s biggest rugby podcast and features top former players James Haskell and Mike Tindall chatting about the game with presenter Alex Payne, who interviews some of the sport’s biggest names.

Where There’s a Will There’s a Wake is a humorous, irreverent, dark and sometimes moving podcast that has comic actor Kathy Burke asking celebrity guests to plan their perfect death.

Meanwhile, Kermode and Mayo’s Take features in-depth film and TV reviews and recommendations from Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo, as well as off-piste ponderings about everything from Thunderbirds to the best car chase scenes in movies.

Heycar chief marketing officer Dermot Kelleher said: ‘At Heycar, our mission is simple – to help retailers reach more customers and sell more vehicles.

‘More and more of us are tuning into podcasts and a huge number of those listeners just so happen to be sitting in a car, making them the ideal platform to increase Heycar’s reach among the car-buying public.

‘Along with the added reach of these segments on social media and our Sky television partnerships, they are drawing upmarket consumers to the quality stock dealers advertise on our site.’

According to Q3 2023 figures from Radjar (Radio Joint Audience Research), 32% of UK adults listen to podcasts each month.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

