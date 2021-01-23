Heycar has signed up as official broadcast sponsor of this season’s Emirates FA Cup on BT Sport.

The exclusive partnership will see it sponsor all of BT Sport’s FA Cup broadcast coverage as well as live streams across apps and online, starting with this weekend’s fourth-round action.

The online car marketplace will also unveil a giant 45m x 5m banner outside Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park home ground, pictured above, for their clash with Spurs on Monday night.

Its branding will feature on perimeter boards and broadcast idents as well.

Chief marketing officer Tracy Woods said: ‘With the nation remaining in a prolonged state of lockdown, how we reach our target customers and ensure we continue to build awareness is key.

‘It’s been a strong start to the year at heycar despite the obvious challenges, but our focus is very much on how we continue to deliver a strong and sustained volume of quality leads to our dealer partners during this tough period and beyond.

‘This sponsorship offers us a great opportunity to get in front of a very relevant audience over the coming months, building the brand’s credibility and ensuring when this audience thinks about buying a car they think heycar first.’

Jeremy Rosenberg, account director of advertising partnerships at BT Sport, said: ‘We are delighted to have heycar become the broadcast sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup on BT Sport and to bring the fun and passion into such a historic competition.’

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said: ‘We are excited to join heycar on their first-ever journey with TV sponsorship.

‘With our partners at BT Sport, we have truly become the home of sport, and the FA Cup is the perfect platform for them to experience the halo effect and brand-building power of broadcast sponsorship.’