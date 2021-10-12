Log in

Highly Commended Website Provider for Franchised Dealers of the Year – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

  • Autoweb Design highly commended in Website Provider for Franchised Dealers category
  • Second year in-a-row that the firm has scooped the honour
  • Director says Car Dealer Power awards are ‘a great initiative’

Time 1 day ago

Autoweb Design was highly commended as Website Provider of the Year for Franchised Dealers for the second year in a row.

The firm has a strong pedigree at the Car Dealer Power awards having been highly commended in two separate categories last year.

It has continued where it left off in 2021 and bosses are thrilled to be recognised once again.

Here is what Martin Dew, digital solutions director, told us…

How did it feel to be highly commended? 

‘It is always nice to be recognised by these awards.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘It is great for our team and community of clients to see that we are recognised in the industry.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry? 

‘It’s a great initiative and it will be nice when we are back to normal levels of coming together for these.’

How has the past year been for the company? 

‘The last year has been challenging but our team and our clients have risen to it together.’

What are your thoughts on the future? 

‘The digital space continues to be dynamic, we have a lot of focus right now but the philosophy of continual innovation and staying ahead of the curve remains.’

