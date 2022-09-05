Honda Jazz is named UK’s most reliable used car in list dominated by Asian brands

The Honda Jazz has been named the most reliable used car in Britain, according to new figures.

Following on from announcing the 10 most unreliable used cars, Warrantywise has today (September 5) announced the vehicles at the opposite end of the table

While the previous-generation Range Rover was announced as the least reliable used car money could buy, there were no such problems for the Jazz.

Now in its fifth incarnation, the latest edition Jazz upholds the model’s prodigious reputation for reliability, thanks in the main to its high build quality.

It was therefore of little surprise to Warrantywise’s team of experts that it came out on top of the list.

Polling more than 131,000 extended car warranties, the data covers cars that are under 10 years old, outside of the manufacturer’s warranty, and discounting models with fewer than 100 plans.

The Jazz bagged an impressive score of 93.7/100 with an average repair cost of only £424.31.

The list was dominated by manufacturers from Asia, with nine of the top ten models coming from Japanese or South Korean brands.

The likes of Toyota, Kia, Suzuki and Hyundai were also represented. The Peugeot 107 was the only European car to make the list in tenth position.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: ‘It’s unsurprising to see Honda top the table, given how reliable its cars have proven to be time and time again, with the results of our Reliability Index.

‘The Reliability Index is such a great tool for us to be able to evaluate the market and help our customers make the right choice for them when it comes to deciding which car to purchase; especially now with the cost of parts and labour on the rise and people genuinely searching for the best options to suit their needs.

‘Our sole purpose here at Warrantywise is to ensure that no matter what car you buy, it’s covered and taken care of – whether it’s a Honda Jazz or not – we can support it, so you don’t have to worry in the eventuality that something does go wrong.’