How Motorway has helped Fords of Winsford source the best stock for its used car supermarket

Finding the right stock at the right price is absolutely key to our dealer partners.

With volumes of premium used-car stock regularly exceeding 1,500 vehicles a day in our daily online sales, we’ve got more quality stock than ever on Motorway.

I recently spoke with John Ford, director of used car supermarket Fords of Winsford, about how Motorway helps his team better utilise their time and source the best, competitively priced stock all over the country.

With over 60 years of experience, Fords of Winsford is the largest car supermarket in the north-west of England, with locations in Winsford, Cheshire and Trafford in Greater Manchester.

What started out as a small business on John’s grandfather’s farm is now a state-of-the-art dealership with more than 230 employees, stocking 1,800-plus cars.

This is what he had to say:

‘We’ve been using Motorway for close to four years now. During Covid, we were looking at ways to better utilise our staff as a lot of our buyers were on the road a great deal of the time.

‘The Motorway platform allowed us to make better use of all our time. Rather than driving everywhere to look at and purchase vehicles, we were able to go on to Motorway and browse its stock lists – effectively letting us look at more stock in less time.

‘Motorway lets you see the service history of the vehicle, as well as pictures of the car and even things like tyre tread depths.

‘The stock is also competitively priced so you find you’re not paying over the odds for the vehicle. And the support we get from the account management team at Motorway is excellent.

‘The platform also makes it a lot easier for me to better utilise my own time so I can focus on other areas of the business.

‘Having said that, I can also personally do bidding, payment and transport wherever I want through Motorway, whether it’s at work or from home or on the forecourt.

‘It makes it dead easy and it’s really flexible.’

