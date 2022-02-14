How personalisation and great service can help you accelerate sales

The used car industry is constantly evolving.

In the face of challenges brought by the pandemic and rise of big online retailers, we’ve all had to adapt, be flexible and embrace technology to stay ahead.

2022 looks set to be the year that personalisation dominates digital marketing.

And we don’t just mean being active on Instagram or having an informative website. The next generation of tech can accelerate your sales by delivering tailored content to the right buyers at the right time.

Even so, the growth of technology doesn’t diminish the importance of delivering a great service.

The number of tyre-kickers touring forecourts might be dwindling, but customer service will never go out of style.

That’s why you need to partner with a platform that understands how to harness the power of personalisation to connect car buyers and sellers but never forgets about the people at the heart of the process.

CarFinance 247’s Marketplace sellers benefit from the best of both worlds.

They can leverage the marketing expertise and cutting-edge technology of the UK’s leading motor finance platform as well as its team of specialist account managers, who are available to help dealerships and their customers seven days a week.

As a Marketplace seller, your stock will be available to 50,000 new pre-approved buyers each month.

These customers are actively looking to purchase a new vehicle and can move forward as soon as they choose your car on the platform.

By securing their finance first, they have a clear budget in mind and, as a result, are typically happy to pay the vehicle list price.

How can you trust that your stock will catch their eye? That’s where personalisation makes all the difference.

Each buyer actively searching for a car on the Marketplace each month provides insights to help tailor their search.

We can learn about the type of vehicle they’re looking for, their location and the cars that spike their interest, allowing the platform to create a comprehensive picture of their likes, dislikes, wants and needs.

This information is used to create highly targeted, personalised marketing campaigns that ensure buyers receive recommendations that match their requirements and land at the time they’re most likely to be browsing online.

But it’s not all about the tech; trust is equally important.

Each Marketplace seller has star ratings displayed next to their listings.

These are community-generated and can provide that extra reassurance for buyers who aren’t familiar with your dealership.

Buyers can trust that top-rated sellers on the platform have not only been vetted by the team at CarFinance 247 but also endorsed by customers who have honestly rated their experience.

That’s not the only way that the Marketplace prioritises people.

CarFinance 247 has a team of account managers dedicated to working with dealerships, and each Marketplace seller has a direct contact within the team.

Andy Hobson, owner of Templar Cars in Derbyshire and a Marketplace seller, has doubled his sales from CarFinance 247 customers since joining the platform.

He said: ‘Our account manager is great. He’s very responsive, always happy to help and builds a good rapport with the customers – it’s like having another member of the team.’

Find out more about becoming a Marketplace seller today by visiting carfinance.co.uk/marketplace