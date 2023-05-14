Howards Taunton is crowned UK’s top Citroen dealer at annual awards

Citroen has named Howards Taunton as its Overall Retailer of the Year for 2022.

It capped a glittering night for the dealership as it was also presented with the trophy for Large Retailer League.

The Cube (Citroen United By Excellence) retailer awards were held on Thursday at Horwood House Hotel near Milton Keynes, with comedian Suzi Ruffell as the host.

The awards recognised the best-performing dealers across various categories, as well as highlighting the top sales executives and retailers who had improved the most over the past 12 months.

As part of the Cube programme, retailers are grouped into ‘Teams’ based on their size, which lets those with comparable opportunities compete against other retailers across the country.

Howards Motor Group’s Citroen dealership in Taunton was praised for its continuous strong performance, with Yeomans Exeter and Howards Weston-super-Mare second and third respectively.

The event also recognised the best performers in aftersales and customer satisfaction index (CSI), as well as Best Retail Sales Executive – with Mark Haworth from Chorley Group Bolton taking the top honour.

Greg Taylor, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: ‘2022 was another year of challenge for manufacturers, but our retail network continued to offer our customers exceptional service and demonstrated great drive and resilience.

‘It is this excellent Citroen spirit we acknowledge with these awards.

‘Congratulations to Howards Citroen in Taunton for a tremendous year, and to all of our fantastic retailers.’

Cube Awards 2023 Winners

New Retailer of the Year – Drive Stockton-on-Tees

Best Sales CSI – Chorley Group Blackpool

Best Aftersales CSI – Elim Citroen

Retail LEV Award – Stellantis & You Sale

Most Improved Retailer – Hawkins Motors Truro

Small Retailer League – Drivers of Prestatyn

Medium Retailer League – Howards Weston-super-Mare

Large Retailer League – Howards Taunton

Best Retail Sales Executive – Mark Haworth, Chorley Group Bolton

Overall Retailer of the Year – Howards Taunton