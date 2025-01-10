HPL Motors announces fourth used car supermarket site in Stockport

North west-based used car supermarket group HPL Motors has opened its fourth store in Stockport.

The new location, on St Mary’s Way, holds 250 units and brings the group’s total stock to 1300.

HPL Motors already has locations in Oldham, Preston and Atherton, and the new addition has also meant adding new staff to the growing business.

Scott Wilkinson, HPL Motors group operations manager, said: ‘HPL are excited to announce the opening of their fourth site in Stockport. This will take our group stock to 1300, with Stockport holding 250 units for sale.

‘With 33 years of successful trading in the North West, we have established ourselves as a well-known leader in the region, and this expansion is a strategic move to further grow our customer base. Backed by Marubeni Auto Investment UK, we are confident that the timing is perfect for this growth.’

The group published its accounts earlier this week for the 17 months ending March 31, 2024, which showed a turnaround to profit from loss since gaining the backing from Marubeni.

Wilkinson told Car Dealer: ‘After a 12-month search for a new store, we immediately recognised the incredible potential of this site due to its size and prime location.

‘The site required some superficial improvements and additional infrastructure, we swiftly collaborated with our contractors to implement these changes, allowing us to serve our customers ahead of schedule.

‘The final jigsaw piece was bringing on board an exceptional team of staff for this location, which we trained at our Oldham store ahead of the new site opening.

‘This approach ensures they uphold our high standards of customer care in line with HPL values from the start. With this new acquisition, we are confident that 2025 will be another great year for HPL as we continue on our journey of growth.’