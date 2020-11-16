Auto Trader is reporting a massive uptake in retailers promoting their online buying services to meet growing digital demand by consumers.

It said that following the recent launch of its Buy Online hub, more than 7,000 retailers had listed stock as available to buy via click-and-collect or home delivery in just one week.

Auto Trader added that it should hopefully put dealers in good stead for the rest of the lockdown in England as well as the future on a broader scale.

Some 350,000 vehicles are available to buy via the marketplace’s channels – more than 70 per cent of all stock currently advertised on Auto Trader and the UK’s largest collection of cars via buy online services.

Auto Trader launched a marketing campaign targeting active buyers to promote the hub and increase awareness about how they could still buy online despite the tightening restrictions.

It has reached more than two million unique Auto Trader users and recorded over seven million impressions of its video creatives in just over a week.

The campaign is also poised to reach five million more households via Sky VoD.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s commercial product director, said: ‘The speed at which retailers have adapted to offer buy online options has been incredibly impressive and testament to tneir ability and commitment to adapt to the rapidly changing market.

‘Our data shows that the latest restrictions have had a very limited impact on consumer buying intent.

‘And whilst thousands of retailers in England have had to temporarily close their forecourts, we’re confident our new Buy Online hub will enable them to meet this demand and continue selling cars.’