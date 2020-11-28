Hundreds of people are set to lose their jobs after Mann+Hummel announced that its car parts factory in Staffordshire is to close.

Reports say that 230 workers have had their jobs put at risk as the German firm looks to end manufacturing at the Hilton Cross Business Park site near Featherstone by the end of 2022.

Production will transfer to elsewhere in Europe.

Tough market conditions, falling manufacturing volumes, as well as the whole automotive industry experiencing a structural change across Europe have been blamed by the company for its decision.

Marco Heck, senior vice-president for Europe automotive systems operations, was quoted by the Express & Star as saying: ‘Over the past months, several opportunities have been presented and evaluated to improve the plant’s competitiveness.

‘Unfortunately, we concluded that savings or other measures could not offset the dramatic decline in volume.

‘We know that the decision to close the plant will be more than difficult for our employees, and we are committed to work in close co-operation with our negotiation partners.’

The 11-acre Mann+Hummel plant opened at the business park in 1996, employing 150 people at the time.

Image: Google Street View