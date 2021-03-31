More than a quarter of drivers in the UK looking to buy a car favour a hybrid as their next purchase – overtaking petrol and diesel.

That’s according to a survey for Close Brothers Motor Finance’s forthcoming Britain Under The Bonnet report, due to be published in April.

The fifth annual snapshot of consumer behaviour found that 26 per cent of 2,487 drivers who were polled were leaning towards a hybrid car – up from 21 per cent last year.

That’s versus 22 per cent for petrol – down from 37 per cent in 2020 – and just eight per cent wanting a diesel, when last year it was 12 per cent seeking derv.

The yearning for a hybrid didn’t really alter across age groups either, although the research by Censuswide for Close Brothers found it was highest for 25-to-34-year-olds at 28 per cent.

The government has announced a ban on the sale of new petrol and electric cars coming into effect in 2030, with new hybrids to be prohibited from 2035.

An increasing number of car manufacturers have said they’ll end the manufacture of petrol and diesel engine vehicles, but confusion among consumers means 14 per cent are still unsure about their next car.

Affordability is swaying most people when it comes to their vehicle of choice no matter how it’s powered, with nearly half (48 per cent) saying the price had to be right.

Economy came a close second at 47 per cent and environmental impact third (40 per cent).

Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: ‘The news headlines have been fuelled by manufacturers making bold claims about their plans for a greener future, with Jaguar Land Rover and Ford being just some of the latest car makers to confirm the end of petrol and diesel models.

‘Throw into the mix the government’s ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars being brought forward to 2030 and it’s no surprise that motorists are turning away from these engine types and, as our research shows, opting for hybrid models instead.’

But he warned: ‘While hybrids and AFVs are getting more popular, there are significant concerns that must be addressed for more motorists to opt to make the switch.

‘We are still languishing in the tens of thousands of much-needed electric car charging points when we need to get to two million to meet the ambitious 2030 goals.

‘Coupled with the government cutting grants for electric car buyers, the industry is at risk of not going in the right direction. We’re less than a decade away before the ban, so time really is of the essence.’

Pictured at top is a Ford Mondeo hybrid