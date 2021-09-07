Hyundai announces plans to go all-electric from 2035

Hyundai has announced that it will only sell zero-emissions vehicles in Europe from 2035 as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2045.

The Korean firm plans for 30 per cent of global sales to be zero-emissions by 2030 before ceasing to sell petrol or diesel vehicles five years later.

By 2040, bosses aim to remove all internal combustion-engined vehicles from the company’s global markets.

The dates are part of Hyundai’s ambitious ‘three pillars’ approach, which sets out a road map for becoming carbon neutral.

The first pillar, which includes phasing out petrol and diesel, will see the firm focus on ‘clean mobility’.

As part of the plans, 30 per cent of Hyundai’s global vehicle sales to be from zero-emission vehicles by 2030,

Meanwhile, by 2040 it expects that battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles will account for 80 per cent of its total fleet sales.

The second pillar looks at ‘next generation platforms’ such as the ‘robotaxi’ which is based upon the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle.

It was shown at the Munich Motor Show this week, ahead of it entering a fully driverless service in 2023.

Finally, there’s the ‘Green Energy’ pillar, which includes using renewable energy at the company’s production facilities, as well as investing in future technologies like green hydrogen, vehicle-to-grid solutions and second life battery energy storage systems, which recycle EV batteries to be used for energy storage.

Thomas Schemera, global chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor Company, said: ‘As a smart mobility solution provider, Hyundai also aspires to provide energy solutions for business and society overall.

‘Climate change won’t be solved without a concerted effort.

‘We will strive to do more for the environment via multiple sustainability projects in the months to come, inviting everyone to join us on our journey towards a cleaner future.’