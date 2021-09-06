Munich Motor Show 2021: What are car makers planning for the future? What cars have been announced? When will they arrive in showrooms?

Germany’s premier motor show is back for the first time since 2019 and its relocated from Frankfurt to Munich. Here car makers will be showing off their plans for the future as well as some new models that will be arriving in showrooms.

Volkswagen reveals new entry-level electric concept car

VW unveiled a new electric model due to hit the roads in 2025 called the ID. Life. The production model will serve as an entry point to the firm’s range of electric vehicles and will cost ‘around 20,000 euros’ when it goes on sale – or about £17,000.

Revealed today (Sep 6) at the show, it’s underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, but rather than using a rear- or all-wheel-drive layout like the ID. 3 and ID.4, it adopts a more traditional front-driven setup thanks to a 172kW electric motor on the front axle.

It’s capable of reaching 60mph in 6.7 seconds, yet a 57kWh battery can provide 249 miles from a charge.

BMW Group to use recycled materials in future cars

BMW Group has set itself more stringent CO2 emissions reduction targets and confirmed a new focus on the use of recycled materials.

The German car group, which represents BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce, has revealed plans for a 50 per cent reduction in the CO2 emitted by its vehicles by 2030.

Furthermore, it wants to see a reduction in emissions over the full life cycle of its vehicles – including production, supply chain and on the road use – of over 40 per cent.

BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said at the show: ‘How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action.

‘The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span.

‘This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions.’

Smart move into the mini but mighty compact SUV sector

The Smart brand has shown off its new electric car range for the first time, starting with its entry into the compact SUV market.

It has said the concept is ‘near-production’ Smart Concept #1 keeps the make’s traditionally company exterior dimensions but has a more premium feel with higher levels of tech on board.

Daniel Lescow, vice president of global sales, marketing & aftersales at Smart said: ‘We’re celebrating an important milestone with the smart Concept #1, which is the forerunner of the next smart generation.

‘The near-production study is an exciting taste of what our customers can expect from the smart brand.

‘The new smart Concept #1 is the first glimpse of our vision of a new and sustainable mobility. It’s characterised by progressive design, premium equipment and advanced technology.’