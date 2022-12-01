Log in
Hyundai dealership targeted by burglars twice in two days

  • Marshall Hyundai showroom is hit twice by criminals
  • Two SUVs and office equipment were taken
  • One of the vehicles was used by the thieves to smash down security bollards
Time 11:44 am, December 1, 2022

A dealership in Worcester suffered a double whammy when thieves broke in twice and stole two SUVs as well as office equipment.

Marshall Hyundai was first targeted early on Sunday, with the criminals returning at night on Monday, according to the Worcester News.

They took two SUVs on the Sunday, one of which was had a 2021 plate and was worth some £28,000.

According to police, the first car that was stolen was used to destroy the security bollards so the other car could be driven out.

Both of the vehicles have since been recovered.

Monday’s break-in saw a Fire TV Cube, two iPads, six laptops, reading glasses, a torch and a camera taken. Most of the stolen items were recovered by police.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail and a curfew as police inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident reference 176i2071122. The investigating officer is Det Con Will Godsell.

Image: Google Street View

