Hyundai i20 N hot hatch goes on sale for £24,995

Hyundai has opened order books for its new i20 N hot hatchback.

The i20 N becomes the second Hyundai wearing the N badge to go on sale and is priced from £24,995.

It goes up against the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI in the supermini hot hatchback class.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine delivering 201bhp and 275Nm of torque, the i20 N is able to reach 0-60mph in just 6.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 142mph.

Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, and helping to put that power down onto the road, the N gets a limited-slip differential to maximise traction.

The i20 N is also equipped with launch control, which ensures maximum performance off the line.

Five driving modes are available – Normal, Eco Sport, N and N Custom – which tailors the car’s settings depending on what sort of driving is required, while the exhaust note can even be tailored with a variable muffler controller system.

With styling that’s said to be inspired by Hyundai’s World Rally Championship cars, the i20 N gets far more muscular styling than the regular car.

Highlights include new matte grey 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, a large rear wing and a wide grille that features a chequered-flag inspired pattern.

Inside, it also comes with heated sports seats with blue stitching and a heated sports steering wheel.

Other standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and smartphone mirroring, a wireless smartphone charging pad and digital dial display.

On top of the £24,995 starting price, the only options available are a two-tone black roof and Bose sound system – costing £500 each – and metallic paint for £550.

The i20 N is now available to order, with first deliveries expected shortly, while Hyundai is yet to price up the third N model, the Hyundai Kona N, due later this year.