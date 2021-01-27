Hyundai has only just released its new Tucson SUV but has already dusted off a sportily-styled version.

The firm’s best-selling model in Europe has already been given a major makeover, with a sharp new look now complemented by minor styling tweaks inside and out that give it a more muscular aesthetic. But the new N Line adds a sporty feel.

Up front on N Line models, the unique ‘parametric jewel’ lighting that frames the grille has been given new edges, while the front bumper is more rectangular than on the regular car with taller air intakes. There are also body-coloured side mouldings, while at the rear there’s a longer rear spoiler, new diffuser, twin-tip exhausts and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior design is ‘inspired by waterfalls’ – something that is apparently ‘accentuated by sporty N Line’ features such as black suede and leather sports seats, red stitching and an N-specific steering wheel.

All new Tucson models have an optional electronically controlled suspension system, which has been specifically tuned for the N Line to provide a more fun driving experience.

Engine-wise, there are multiple variations of a 1.6-litre petrol unit, which is available with 148bhp in normal or mild hybrid guise, a 178bhp mild-hybrid, 227bhp hybrid and 261bhp plug-in hybrid.

The Hyundai Tucson N Line will be available to order in Europe starting in spring 2021, with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions joining the range in the summer.