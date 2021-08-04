Hyundai launches new Mocean subscription service for electric and hybrid vehicles

Hyundai has launched a new all-in-one monthly subscription service that will cover its line-up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models.

Hyundai has today announced ‘Hyundai Mocean’ which will cover all the electrified vehicles in the Korean firm’s range.

Prices start at just £339 per month and subscriptions are available for between three and 24 months.

The service will cover nearly all major motoring costs including insurance, roadside assistance, road tax, maintenance and repairs.

Subscribers can even choose to change their vehicle every six months to suit their changing needs.

The new platform allows customers to choose the car they want and for how long.

They then enter their details and – once approved – a car will be delivered to them within a matter of days.

The company is also offering users the chance to pick up their new car from a local Hyundai retailer.

Those who wish to cancel their subscription can do so with a one-month notice period.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said: ‘We are excited to launch Mocean here in the UK, giving us the opportunity to bring Hyundai’s range of advanced electrified vehicles to an entirely new type of customer.

‘For those that a traditional PCP or HP agreement simply doesn’t suit, or for those that want the simplicity of one monthly payment and the flexibility of a one-month cancellation period, Mocean delivers.

‘For us, this new innovation marks the beginning of a journey from car manufacturer to mobility service provider, finding new and innovative ways to help enrich our customers’ lives.’

The Mocean will initially only be available in Greater London when it officially goes live, later this month.

However, Hyundai are hoping it will quickly be rolled out to other major UK cities throughout the year.