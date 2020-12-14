Hyundai has announced it’ll freeze prices on all cars sold before December 31, 2020 to give dealers and customers ‘clarity and peace of mind’ amid ‘the uncertainty of Brexit’.

The firm says in the event of a no-deal Brexit outcome prices of imported goods are ‘likely to increase’, it said in a statement, but it’s committed to ‘protecting its vehicle prices’.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: ‘Our retailers have been enormously innovative and resilient during 2020, and we are doing what we can to support them.

‘Having successfully navigated two national lockdown periods, the remainder of 2020 is a fruitful opportunity for our retailers and we don’t want the uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit to stand in the way of sales.

‘This price protection promise will support our dealers this month while also reassuring our customers.’

The price protection applies to both retail and fleet customers, while motability vehicles will have their price protection applied to advance payments for applications made in 2020 prior to the vehicles arriving in 2021. Demonstrator vehicles, however, are excluded from the promise.

Hyundai’s move to not pass on post-Brexit tariffs to customers follows a similar move by Volkswagen last week.