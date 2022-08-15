Log in

News

IM Group to sell Ora Funky Cat when quirky EV arrives in the UK

  • IM Group secures rights to sell Ora Funky Cat in UK
  • Model expected to arrive in UK in the autumn
  • Bosses say interest has already been ‘overwhelming’

Time 2:54 pm, August 15, 2022

IM Group has secured the rights to represent new EV brand, GWM Ora in the UK and will sell its first ever model, the Funky Cat.

Production of the model has already begun and the fist batch of UK cars have been loaded at the port of Shanghai.

The quirky model comes from Chinese firm Great Wall Motors – better known in the UK for its commercial vehicles – and will initially be offered this autumn in a high-specification First Edition trim.

Advert

It comes with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director at GWM Ora UK said: ‘We are proud to be the official UK partner for this exciting new pure electric car brand, GWM Ora.

‘The UK team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to enable a smooth launch later this year, and we will have lots of exciting news to share very soon.

‘Already, we have had overwhelming interest in the Ora brand and there is no doubt that it will play a pivotal role in accelerating the UK’s transition to a more sustainable future.’

Advert

The Ora Funky Cat First Edition which will be the only model available in 2022 and feature unique design touches.

Next year, the brand plans to introduce additional trim levels, which includes a larger battery variant of the Funky Cat and there is also potential for the introduction of additional ORA models into the UK market.

GWM Ora is set to be one of the most disruptive EV brands to enter the UK market this year, already achieving around 8,000 registrations of interest online.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51