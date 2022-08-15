IM Group to sell Ora Funky Cat when quirky EV arrives in the UK

IM Group has secured the rights to represent new EV brand, GWM Ora in the UK and will sell its first ever model, the Funky Cat.

Production of the model has already begun and the fist batch of UK cars have been loaded at the port of Shanghai.

The quirky model comes from Chinese firm Great Wall Motors – better known in the UK for its commercial vehicles – and will initially be offered this autumn in a high-specification First Edition trim.

It comes with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director at GWM Ora UK said: ‘We are proud to be the official UK partner for this exciting new pure electric car brand, GWM Ora.

‘The UK team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to enable a smooth launch later this year, and we will have lots of exciting news to share very soon.

‘Already, we have had overwhelming interest in the Ora brand and there is no doubt that it will play a pivotal role in accelerating the UK’s transition to a more sustainable future.’